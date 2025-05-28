NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC) Insider Acquires A$10,065.00 in Stock

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC – Get Free Report) insider Sebastian Evans acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$10,065.00 ($6,493.55).

Sebastian Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NAOS Emerging Opportunities alerts:

On Thursday, April 17th, Sebastian Evans purchased 21,357 shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of A$5,979.96 ($3,858.04).

On Monday, March 17th, Sebastian Evans purchased 21,863 shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.37 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$7,980.00 ($5,148.38).

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $27.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.27, a current ratio of 61.36 and a quick ratio of 85.46.

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Profile

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Naos Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of emerging companies outside the S&P/ASX 100 Accumulation Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NAOS Emerging Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAOS Emerging Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.