Chancellor Financial Group WB LP Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Chancellor Financial Group WB LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,000. Visa accounts for approximately 2.5% of Chancellor Financial Group WB LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,171,271,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,405,343 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $50,378,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079,706 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,955,403,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 17,018.7% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,949,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Visa by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,260,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,771,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,707 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total value of $12,875,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,642,333.60. This trade represents a 59.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,931. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,948 shares of company stock valued at $41,548,282 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE V opened at $359.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.61. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.70 and a 52 week high of $369.15. The stock has a market cap of $662.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.