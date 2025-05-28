Thoma Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Thoma Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO opened at $235.65 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.50 and a 52-week high of $251.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 192.21, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.10.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.46%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.48.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. This represents a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at $83,872,080. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 720,576 shares of company stock worth $131,249,694 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

