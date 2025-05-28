106,820 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Bought by DSG Capital Advisors LLC

DSG Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 106,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $24,765,000. Broadcom comprises approximately 4.5% of DSG Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $1,395,000. 111 Capital bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $6,827,000. Thoma Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $543,000. Members Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $670,000. Finally, Tableaux LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $235.65 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $128.50 and a one year high of $251.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.39 and its 200-day moving average is $202.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.46%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.48.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,872,080. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.19, for a total value of $184,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,026,834.58. This trade represents a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 720,576 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,694. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.