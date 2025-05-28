Triton Wealth Management PLLC Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,277 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Riverstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182,658 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $57,727,000 after buying an additional 30,185 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Visa by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 74,874 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total value of $3,129,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,931. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total value of $12,875,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,642,333.60. The trade was a 59.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,948 shares of company stock worth $41,548,282. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Stock Performance
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.71.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on V
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- 3 Reasons Wix Could Rally 50% Into the Summer
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Advance Auto Parts: Did Earnings Defuse Tariff Concerns?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.