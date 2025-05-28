Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Shares Up 12.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) traded up 12.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.90. 70,285 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 100,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins set a C$1.50 price target on Atlas Engineered Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James cut Atlas Engineered Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

Get Atlas Engineered Products alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AEP

Atlas Engineered Products Trading Up 5.0%

About Atlas Engineered Products

The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14. The firm has a market cap of C$61.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.02.

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Engineered Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Engineered Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.