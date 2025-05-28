Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Down 4.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) were down 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.42. Approximately 3,282,520 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 11,960,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CIFR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cipher Mining from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cipher Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.03.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $48.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.57 million. Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 33.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 912.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 42.9% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

