Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Trading Down 4.9% – Here’s Why

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.36 and last traded at $20.52. 93,532 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 512,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $626.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average of $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.23 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $43,781.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,467.23. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 276.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 820.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

