CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock Price Down 6.6% – What’s Next?

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $114.00 and last traded at $115.74. 12,302,945 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 18,275,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.97.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRWV. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock from $42.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.94.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.71.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.67).

In related news, CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 12,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,272,440. This represents a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 220,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $10,499,345.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,220 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,023.20. This trade represents a 63.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,940 shares of company stock worth $13,786,546 over the last ninety days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

