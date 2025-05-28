TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading Up 3.6% – Here’s What Happened

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.57 and last traded at $10.54. 1,472,524 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 7,344,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TAL. Macquarie cut shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $10.90 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

TAL Education Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.13. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.61 and a beta of 0.08.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $610.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.89 million. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TAL Education Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,002,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,991,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides learning services primarily through small-classes services; personalized premium services; and learning content solutions, such as print books, smart books, mobile apps, and AI-driven learning devices.

