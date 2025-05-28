MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU) Shares Up 4.4% – Here’s What Happened

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.93 and last traded at $28.93. 601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.71.

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Up 0.9%

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average is $26.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 4.69.

About MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN

The MAX Auto Industry 3X Leveraged ETN (CARU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity.

