Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Trading Up 5% – What’s Next?

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.47 and last traded at $18.43. 1,587,226 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 3,263,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPRI. Bank of America assumed coverage on Capri in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Capri from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.09.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($5.12). Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Capri by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

