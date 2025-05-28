Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Up 5.9% – Time to Buy?

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $100.00 and last traded at $103.80. Approximately 672 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.02.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Up 5.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.03. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $754.68 million during the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 2.78%.

Formula Systems (1985) Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.6855 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This is a boost from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.63. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.01%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Formula Systems (1985) were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 34.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

