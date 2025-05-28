Old North State Trust LLC Acquires 202 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. IronOak Wealth LLC. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $810,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, TFR Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $920,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $235.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $265.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $190.88 and a one year high of $280.25. The company has a market capitalization of $736.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $308,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,130,438.84. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,755,811.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,703,729.20. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,594 shares of company stock valued at $23,991,061. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.