Financial Review: Nextnrg (NASDAQ:NXXT) & America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT)

America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) and Nextnrg (NASDAQ:NXXT) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.1% of America’s Car-Mart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Nextnrg shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of America’s Car-Mart shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 81.7% of Nextnrg shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares America’s Car-Mart and Nextnrg”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio America’s Car-Mart $1.39 billion 0.28 -$31.39 million $0.89 53.30 Nextnrg $37.45 million 9.08 -$10.47 million ($6.67) -0.43

Nextnrg has lower revenue, but higher earnings than America’s Car-Mart. Nextnrg is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than America’s Car-Mart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

America’s Car-Mart has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextnrg has a beta of -0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for America’s Car-Mart and Nextnrg, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score America’s Car-Mart 0 1 0 1 3.00 Nextnrg 0 0 0 0 0.00

America’s Car-Mart currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.41%. Given America’s Car-Mart’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe America’s Car-Mart is more favorable than Nextnrg.

Profitability

This table compares America’s Car-Mart and Nextnrg’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets America’s Car-Mart -0.29% -2.26% -0.73% Nextnrg -62.85% N/A -295.04%

Summary

America’s Car-Mart beats Nextnrg on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer for the used car market in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

About Nextnrg

NextNRG, Inc. engages in the provision of fuel delivery services. It provides app-based interface customers with the ability to select the time and location of their fueling. It offers diesel, red diesel, and REC-90. The company was founded by Yehuda Levy and Michael D. Farkas on March 28, 2019 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

