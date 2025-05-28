Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.77.

Shares of PRVA stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,513. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average of $22.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 230.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.87. Privia Health Group has a 12-month low of $16.37 and a 12-month high of $26.09.

In related news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 13,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $344,187.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,574,343.57. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 5,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $125,999.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,148.88. The trade was a 3.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,579 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,367 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Privia Health Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 50.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

