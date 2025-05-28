447 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Bought by Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd

Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $514,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $834,000. CSM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,011.37.

Get Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $724.74 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $677.09 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $686.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $784.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $801.86.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.