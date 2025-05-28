42,948 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by 111 Capital

111 Capital acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 42,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $21,956,000. Invesco QQQ makes up about 4.6% of 111 Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,879,434,000 after buying an additional 11,478,188 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105,389 shares during the period. NWI Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 648,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648,000 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $679,936,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1,337.4% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 828,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,470,000 after buying an additional 895,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $521.22 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $476.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $500.91. The company has a market cap of $326.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

