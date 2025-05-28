Nestegg Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 660 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Nestegg Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,195,000 after buying an additional 35,884,088 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,232,829,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,202,879,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kedalion Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,424,795,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $543.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $510.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $563.92.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

