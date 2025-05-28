DSG Capital Advisors LLC Invests $461,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

DSG Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 73,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 42,793 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 124,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,977,000 after buying an additional 13,461 shares during the period. Hutner Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,899,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.69.
Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $131.37 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.75 and a 1 year high of $180.91. The company has a market capitalization of $180.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.83.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.68%.
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
