iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s Largest Position

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,512,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,125 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,833,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,343,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,885,000. Finally, Strategent Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $593.94 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $557.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $582.96. The firm has a market cap of $590.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.