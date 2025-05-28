M1 Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

M1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of M1 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Windsor Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 2.1%

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $593.94 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $616.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $557.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $582.96. The company has a market cap of $590.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.