2,785 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Bought by M1 Capital Management LLC

M1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,785 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $235.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.39 and its 200-day moving average is $202.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.50 and a 12 month high of $251.88.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 113.46%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. This represents a 1.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.19, for a total transaction of $184,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,182 shares in the company, valued at $6,026,834.58. This trade represents a 2.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 720,576 shares of company stock worth $131,249,694 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

