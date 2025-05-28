Biglari (NYSE:BH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 27,142 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 326% from the previous session’s volume of 6,374 shares.The stock last traded at $253.93 and had previously closed at $251.10.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Biglari Trading Up 3.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $589.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.52.

Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $23.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Biglari had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $95.04 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Biglari in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Biglari in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Biglari by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biglari in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biglari in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

