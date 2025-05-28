Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 975,202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 1,164,914 shares.The stock last traded at $13.67 and had previously closed at $14.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Grupo Supervielle Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $180.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.16 billion. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Analysts expect that Grupo Supervielle S.A. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Supervielle Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Grupo Supervielle’s previous annual dividend of $0.16. Grupo Supervielle’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Supervielle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUPV. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the 4th quarter worth $11,251,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Grupo Supervielle by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 45,771 shares during the last quarter.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

