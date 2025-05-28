Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 705,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 567,405 shares.The stock last traded at $75.49 and had previously closed at $75.54.

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.36.

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.2145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF

About Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBIL. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at about $8,505,000. PFW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the first quarter worth $8,369,000.

The Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (VBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg 0-3M Treasury Bill index. The fund tracks an index of US Treasurys with maturities of one to three months, selected and weighted by market value. VBIL was launched on Feb 7, 2025 and is issued by Vanguard.

