Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.76, but opened at $35.01. Universal Technical Institute shares last traded at $35.45, with a volume of 138,754 shares.

UTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.57.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $207.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.63 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 21.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George W. Brochick sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,309.44. The trade was a 15.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Todd A. Hitchcock sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $917,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,180.56. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,024 shares of company stock worth $3,466,170 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 11.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,052,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,392,000 after purchasing an additional 306,984 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 58.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,924,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,076 shares in the last quarter. Dumac Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,236,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 38.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,343,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,509,000 after purchasing an additional 370,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

