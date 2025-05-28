Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.87, but opened at $35.06. Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF shares last traded at $33.94, with a volume of 1,489,361 shares.

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.87 and its 200 day moving average is $51.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF in the first quarter valued at about $449,000. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Company Profile

The Defiance Daily Target 2x Long MSTR ETF (MSTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily share price movement of the MicroStrategy Incorporated (NYSE: MSTR), less fees and expenses. MSTX was launched on Aug 14, 2024 and is issued by Defiance.

