Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.75, but opened at $18.21. Frontline shares last traded at $17.83, with a volume of 1,025,978 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRO. Kepler Capital Markets set a $12.49 target price on Frontline in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Frontline from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.62.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Frontline had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $427.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Frontline plc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRO. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 19,783 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,921 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ acquired a new stake in Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Frontline by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

