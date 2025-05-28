Wedbush Reiterates Neutral Rating for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,RTT News reports. They presently have a $75.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.26% from the stock’s previous close.

EQR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $82.25 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Equity Residential

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.64. 633,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,307. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $59.41 and a 12 month high of $78.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $760.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.43 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,493,426,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth about $165,442,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,476,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,555 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,711,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,027 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,522,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,050,000 after purchasing an additional 696,343 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.