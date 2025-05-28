Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.14, but opened at $13.62. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 1,270,675 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.39.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

