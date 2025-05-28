Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.61, but opened at $1.53. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 750,638 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SID has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.30 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.61.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Equities analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 46,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 0.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,187,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,632 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 42,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 62,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 18,359 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1,323.3% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 299,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 278,828 shares in the last quarter.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel Industry, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as hot and cold rolled, galvanized, galvalume, pre-painted, and metal sheets products; coil, sheets, and derivatives; tiles and derivatives, pipes, and profiles; long steel products; steel packaging solutions for the food industry; chemical packaging solution; and carbochemical products.

Featured Articles

