Members Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Members Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 23,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPWealth LLP increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 9,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bernstein Bank raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.4%

XOM stock opened at $103.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $445.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.