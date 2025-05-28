Members Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Members Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,377,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,227,468,000 after purchasing an additional 110,432 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $873,000. First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Haven Private LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,572 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Up 2.2%

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,211.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $515.61 billion, a PE ratio of 61.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $587.04 and a one year high of $1,213.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,045.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $967.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,126.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,102.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.51, for a total transaction of $2,313,840.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,781 shares in the company, valued at $14,589,639.31. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,708 shares of company stock worth $138,323,256 in the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.