Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Guggenheim lowered their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $138.00. The stock had previously closed at $125.50, but opened at $109.15. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Okta shares last traded at $109.91, with a volume of 8,754,279 shares trading hands.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OKTA. UBS Group reduced their price target on Okta from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.97.

In related news, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 7,005 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.19, for a total value of $708,835.95. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,389.73. The trade was a 26.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 5,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $670,556.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,935. The trade was a 37.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,452 shares of company stock worth $16,347,360. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 167.4% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of -310.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.14 million. Okta had a positive return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

