JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock Price

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.06% from the stock’s previous close.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.58.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,130,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,567,374. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.04. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.88 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,482,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,562,824.96. This trade represents a 1.02% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Carl Stewart sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $32,890.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 999,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,978,528.92. This represents a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 421.0% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 10,214,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254,137 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,954,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,989,877 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $52,817,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,563,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,717,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,960 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

