Prostatis Group LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Prostatis Group LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $2,725,190,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $703,074,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $350,935,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,867,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,570,511,000 after buying an additional 895,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,054,387 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,175,326,000 after buying an additional 794,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.50, for a total transaction of $299,071.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,850. This represents a 7.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total value of $309,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,778.28. This represents a 15.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,878 shares of company stock valued at $904,192 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE MCD opened at $314.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $311.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.75. The company has a market capitalization of $225.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Citigroup lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.91.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

