VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.04, but opened at $5.62. VNET Group shares last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 2,552,246 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of VNET Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on VNET Group from $16.10 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average of $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $307.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.88 million. VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 28.54%. Research analysts anticipate that VNET Group, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNET. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 229.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of VNET Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VNET Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VNET Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VNET Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

