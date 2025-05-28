American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.38, but opened at $28.00. American Superconductor shares last traded at $27.05, with a volume of 281,388 shares changing hands.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on American Superconductor from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

American Superconductor Stock Up 0.1%

The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.70 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.96.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $66.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.27 million. American Superconductor had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business’s revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 54.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after acquiring an additional 170,243 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 3,280.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 99,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 97,036 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 878.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 202,617 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 13.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 3.0% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,558,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,271,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. 52.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

