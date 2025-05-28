Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.95, but opened at $40.93. Innodata shares last traded at $39.07, with a volume of 526,993 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BWS Financial upped their price target on Innodata from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush reduced their price target on Innodata from $75.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Innodata from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Innodata Trading Down 2.6%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 2.75.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Innodata had a return on equity of 66.36% and a net margin of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $58.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.64 million. Innodata’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Innodata by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 252,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,989,000 after buying an additional 22,808 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Innodata during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Palisades Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Innodata by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 368,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,569,000 after purchasing an additional 21,093 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innodata by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,639,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,802,000 after purchasing an additional 117,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innodata by 1,718.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 944,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,331,000 after purchasing an additional 892,663 shares during the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

