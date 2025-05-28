Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Diginex Ltd (NASDAQ:DGNX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.61, but opened at $63.27. Diginex shares last traded at $65.12, with a volume of 9,858 shares traded.

Diginex Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Diginex stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diginex Ltd (NASDAQ:DGNX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

About Diginex

DSL is the wholly owned subsidiary of Diginex Limited. Accordingly, Diginex Limited owns 100% of DSL and all of DSL’s business lines and subsidiaries. DSL is an impact technology business that helps organizations to address the some of the most pressing Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”), climate and sustainability issues, utilizing blockchain, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate social responsibility and climate action.

