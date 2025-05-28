Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.70, but opened at $27.62. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $27.87, with a volume of 1,159 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Grupo Simec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Grupo Simec Stock Up 4.4%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Simec

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grupo Simec stock. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

Further Reading

