921 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Bought by M1 Capital Management LLC

M1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 921 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSG Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,133,000. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $763,000. 111 Capital purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 95,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,094,000 after buying an additional 40,095 shares during the period. Finally, Members Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. HSBC raised shares of Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

Home Depot Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE:HD opened at $369.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $367.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $360.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.69. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.77 and a 52 week high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

