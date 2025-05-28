Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.50, but opened at $7.03. Navitas Semiconductor shares last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 57,173,538 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVTS. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Navitas Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2.10 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.79.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 2.24.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $14.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.01 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 84.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Hendrix sold 229,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $1,027,958.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,430.72. This represents a 70.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd Glickman sold 532,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $2,390,215.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 234,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,909.49. The trade was a 69.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 920,752 shares of company stock worth $3,850,499. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,209,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 104,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 107,828 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,873,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,250,000 after purchasing an additional 166,115 shares during the period. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

