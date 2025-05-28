Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Boosted by Triton Wealth Management PLLC

Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 8.5% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $16,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 111 Capital purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,956,000. Thoma Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $1,363,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Members Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, Tableaux LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $521.22 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $540.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $476.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

