Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $750.00 and last traded at $745.97, with a volume of 59020 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $746.08.

AXON has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Craig Hallum lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $652.73.

The company has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $610.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $607.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $603.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.67 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 1,300 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.84, for a total value of $960,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,858.36. The trade was a 21.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 9,905 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.03, for a total value of $7,310,187.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 298,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,530,006.27. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,969 shares of company stock worth $23,127,314. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

