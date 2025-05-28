ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.08 and last traded at $23.43, with a volume of 18223219 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Up 0.2%
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.85.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4823 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
