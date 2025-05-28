ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.08 and last traded at $23.43, with a volume of 18223219 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Up 0.2%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.85.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4823 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter worth $27,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 69.3% in the first quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 85.9% in the first quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 16,818.2% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter worth $100,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

