Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $108.38 and last traded at $106.72, with a volume of 288762 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.81.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.40.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 708,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,786,000 after purchasing an additional 40,135 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 194,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,855,000 after buying an additional 14,351 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,913,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,694,000 after buying an additional 64,799 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. 45.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

