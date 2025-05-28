Centaurus Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,760 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $867,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 11,113 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Aegis Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. IronOak Wealth LLC. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

V opened at $359.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.70 and a 52-week high of $369.15.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.44, for a total value of $3,020,792.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,186.28. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 14,813 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.04, for a total transaction of $5,259,207.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,377,671.52. This represents a 35.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,948 shares of company stock worth $41,548,282 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.71.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

