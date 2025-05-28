Top Energy Stocks To Follow Now – May 25th

Tesla, Oklo, AltC Acquisition, Broadcom, GE Vernova, Constellation Energy, and NuScale Power are the seven Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies involved in the production, exploration, refinement and distribution of energy—ranging from oil and natural gas to coal and renewable sources like wind or solar. Investing in these stocks gives exposure to commodity price swings, regulatory shifts and the broader dynamics of global energy supply and demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $339.34. The company had a trading volume of 84,419,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,498,491. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 52 week low of $167.41 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.33 and a 200-day moving average of $333.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.34, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Oklo stock traded up $9.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.11. The company had a trading volume of 92,193,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,451,405. Oklo has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $59.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average of $28.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of -0.02.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

AltC Acquisition stock traded up $9.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.87. The company had a trading volume of 92,503,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average of $28.16. AltC Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $18.80.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.72. 15,375,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,107,983. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 186.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $128.50 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of NYSE:GEV traded up $6.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $465.36. 3,569,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,332,350. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.01 billion and a PE ratio of 83.70. GE Vernova has a 12 month low of $150.01 and a 12 month high of $469.81.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEG traded up $6.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $297.49. 5,370,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,744,744. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. Constellation Energy has a 12 month low of $155.60 and a 12 month high of $352.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.57.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Shares of NYSE:SMR traded up $4.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.28. 48,756,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,854,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.41. NuScale Power has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $32.30.

